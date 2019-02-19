Selangor temporarily ceases aid programmes ahead of Semenyih by-election

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will temporarily cease official programmes, especially those involving the handing of aid, for the duration of the Semenyih state by-election, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said this was to avoid the perception that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government wanted to “buy votes” in the by-election.

“All official state programmes ended on Feb 15, so from Feb 16 (nomination day) onwards, there will be no programme involving contribution and handing of aid as we want to avoid such a perception and to show a gentleman’s attitude in the by-election.

“Nevertheless, if there is a need for such an official programme, I (as the Mentri Besar) will be present, especially for those programmes which had been planned long ago,” he told reporters after attending a reception in conjunction with the Federation of Malaysian Hokkien Association Chinese New Year celebration here today.

The Election Commission has set March 2 as polling day for the Semenyih by-election, which will see a four-cornered fight involving candidates from PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and an Independent. — Bernama