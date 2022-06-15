Selangor Tengku Permaisuri calls on graduates to ensure M’sia remains a sovereign nation

SHAH ALAM: Graduates should play their roles in ensuring that Malaysia remains a sovereign nation, said Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin who is also Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) pro-chancellor said as intellectuals, graduates should prevent the nation from falling into chaos and losing everything.

“One of the ways is for us, Malaysians to be united. If we are not united, we will not be able to defend our country from various forms of threats that come from those who want to see our country collapse,” she said in her royal address on the second day of the 93rd UiTM Convocation ceremony at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, UiTM Shah Alam, today.

At the same time, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin called on parents to keep on guiding their children and always reminding them not to forget their roots.

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness said she was confident that UiTM under the leadership of vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor, will be able to achieve its goal of becoming a globally renowned university by 2025.

“It has been proven that in 2022, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, UiTM managed to attain 105th position in the QS Asia University Rankings and 651-701 in the QS World University Rankings.

“It shows that UiTM is on the right track to become the world’s leading university. I will be with UiTM and give my commitment as well as cooperation so that this ambition can be achieved by 2025,” she said.

Earlier, at the ceremony, a total of 1,124 graduates received their PhD, Masters and Bachelor degrees presented by Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. — Bernama