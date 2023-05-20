Selangor Tengku Permaisuri calls on universities to improve teaching, learning quality

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin has called for the quality of teaching and learning at the university level to be improved to ensure that staff and students have sufficient expertise and access to the latest learning tools.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who is also the pro-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), said the quality improvement is aimed at ensuring that students receive support to understand the course content well.

“Universities also need to introduce preparation programmes so that students can compete globally. This includes programmes that incorporate aspects of language, culture and technical expertise,” she said in her royal address on the first day of the 96th UiTM Convocation ceremony here today.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said that given the information available today through various media channels, the ability and skills to analyse data using applications as well as any action in making decisions and even solving problems are ‘sharp skills’ that must be mastered by university students.

“Accordingly, universities must provide a modern and high-tech learning infrastructure so that they can train and educate their students to become more competitive at the global level,” said Her Royal Highness.

Meanwhile, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also said that the UiTM curriculum should be designed to meet the current situation and demand and must come from stakeholders in a context that enhances the visibility of the country’s human capital.

“UiTM should offer international standard courses and be recognised globally to be able to solve problems from different perspectives.

“Overall, the number of UiTM degree programmes that are fully accredited and listed in the Malaysian Qualifications Register has increased to 522 programmes as of December last year.

“Quality programmes are crucial in enhancing the professional skills of Bumiputera in this country,” she said.

The 15-day convocation ceremony which began today until June 3, will see a total of 24,713 graduates receiving their doctorate degrees, master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, diplomas and professional certificates in their respective fields. - Bernama