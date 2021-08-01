Selangor to achieve herd immunity within a month

SHAH ALAM: Selangor is expected to achieve herd immunity in less than a month following an integrated collaboration between the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and the Selangor Vaccination Programme (SelVAX) under the state government.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) in a statement said as of yesterday, 65.5 per cent of adults in Selangor had received their first dose of vaccination.

“Based on the capacity so far, the state government is confident that the integrated cooperation between PICK and the addition of the SelVAX programme can bring Selangor residents to achieve herd immunity in less than a month. Herd immunity target is expected to be achieved when 80 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated.

“Therefore, the SelVAX Community free programme that is currently implemented will continue until Aug 11 as one of the state government’s strategies to accommodate and expedite the implementation of PICK,“ he said.

Amirudin said apart from the appointments received from MySejahtera and SELangkah, walk-in vaccination would also be implemented in certain state constituencies to facilitate the vaccination process.

“The implementation of vaccination by ‘walk-in’ will take effect on Aug 2, subject to the implementation schedule in the state constituencies involving 12 vaccination centres (PPV) where each will be allocated 1,300 jabs a day.

“It is hoped that this effort will complement Operation Surge Capacity in the Greater Klang Valley,“ he said.

-Bernama