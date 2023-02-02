Selangor to announce measures to improve flood management soon: Exco

BANTING: The Selangor government will soon announce measures to improve the flood management system in the state, according to State Infrastructure, Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation, and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim.

He said the measures were based on studies carried out by River Care Associated Sdn Bhd, a consulting company appointed by Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (SMG), owned by Selangor Menteri Besar (Incorporated).

“The company has conducted studies to add value to the management of floods and water resources in Selangor as well as ongoing flood mitigation projects,” he told the media here today.

Izham said the measures would be announced through a special press conference later this month.

He said the measures were crucial as the implementation of numerous development projects in the state had resulted in “urban heat island” in the state and a reduction in the rate of rainwater absorption into the ground.

“In the past, 50 per cent of the rainwater would flow into drains, while the rest was absorbed by the soil. But now 70 per cent of the water remains on the surface and the drains cannot accommodate the increased amount of water due to urban heat (island),” katanya.

Earlier, Izham inspected the Bandar Saujana Putra flyover construction site, at Persiaran Saujana Putra, which is said to be disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increase in utility cables at the location.

He gave assurance that the flyover project would be completed in December this year with an increase in allocation to RM65 million compared to RM54 million previously. - Bernama