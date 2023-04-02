Selangor to build facility to systematically channel raw water: Exco

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government through the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) initiative will build a dedicated infrastructure to channel raw water to water treatment plants in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya in a more systematic manner.

State Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim, in a statement today said the move was part of the state government’s efforts to improve the quality of raw water resources in Selangor.

He said the facility would include the installation of a pump with a capacity of 3,000 litres of water per day (JLH), the construction of a pump house, raw water pipelines and an automatic water control gate in Sungai Selangor.

Izham said the project was expected to be ready at the end of the year and once completed, it would enable raw water to continue to be supplied although there were problems with the quality of raw water resources.

“SJAM which is introduced to tackle water pollution and insufficient raw water issues in Selangor, comprises several components including heavier punishments for offenders under the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) Enactment 1999 (Amendment) 2020.

“It also covers 24-hour surveillance and monitoring in sensitive areas in Sungai Selangor and Sungai Langat river basins, and pumping alternative raw water sources from the Hybrid Off River Augmentation System (HORAS) 600 reservoir in Sungai Selangor and Pond C in Sungai Semenyih,” he said.

Meanwhile, Izham said Syarikat Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) detected high levels of ammonia in Sungai Selangor Fasa 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Fasa 2 (SSP2), and Sungai Selangor Fasa 3 (SSP3) water treatment plants at 7 am last Thursday.

However, he said the immediate activation of SJAM had helped to prevent disruptions to the operations of the three main water treatment plants in the state.

According to him, 500 JLH of alternative raw water was pumped to Sungai Selangor from HORAS 600, followed by the channeling of 384 JLH of alternative water from the KL Larut water resource pond.

“The alternative raw water pumping is aimed at increasing the dilution rate in the river and lower ammonia concentrations.

“As of this morning, 516 million litres of alternative raw water has been channelled to Sungai Selangor and it has successfully controlled and curbed the pollution,” he added. - Bernama