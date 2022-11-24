Selangor to discuss holding polls together with other states: MB

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will discuss with Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan the possibility of holding their state elections together next year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“Our state legislative assemblies need to be dissolved simultaneously to save costs by holding state polls next year,” he told reporters at the Annex Building of Dewan Negeri Selangor here today.

Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan are under the Pakatan Harapan administration while Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan are led by PAS.

These six states did not dissolve their state assemblies when Parliament was dissolved to pave the way for the 15th General Election (GE15), which was held on Nov 19.

He said the six states had held unofficial discussions to avoid holding their state polls together with GE15.

He expected the state polls to be held after Aidilfitri, which is in April, but it all depends on developments at the federal government level and the weather. - Bernama