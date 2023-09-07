Selangor to expand SELangkah to produce health-conscious society: MB

GOMBAK: The Selangor government will expand the Langkah Masuk Dengan Selamat (SELangkah) application by digitalising users’ health data to produce a health-conscious society.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix) said the move will help members of the public be aware of their health status and simplify the work of staff at health facilities.

He also said that the state government has decided that SELangkah will serve as a data entry point for people in the state.

“InsyaAllah, the initiative will start next year or at the end of this year. We are ready to work with the Ministry of Health and private hospitals.

“It is important because it can provide information on (individual) health records and shorten the task of the doctor who does not have to determine the blood group and so on as the information is already in digital form and can be used by patients in all hospitals,” he told reporters after the MADANI Afiat programme here today.

The application was previously developed by the Selangor government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. - Bernama