Selangor to get priority for 5G network upgrade: Annuar

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) will give priority to Selangor in its efforts to implement and upgrade 5G service networks, said Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“Under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan, there are three ongoing programmes, firstly to increase the number of new 4G telecommunication towers while for the upgrade to 5G the state of Selangor will be given priority,“ he said.

He said the other two programmes under JENDELA were to increase the number of households with fiber optic connections and the upgrade of 3G transmitter system to 4G system.

He said under the JENDELA initiative, Selangor had received a high allocation totaling RM5.34 billion for the upgrade of telecommunication system in the state.

To date, 313 new telecommunication towers had been completed in the state while another 35 towers are still under construction.

“In addition, a total of 7,197 transmitter stations have been upgraded to 4G and 652 others are still in progress. A total of 419,896 premises now have fiber optic connections and installation works are ongoing at 196,422 other premises,“ he said at a moreh ceremony attended by representatives of K-KOMM agencies, departments and strategic partners in Selangor, here last night.

As for the Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) initiative, he urged state constituencies that were still not equipped with a PEDi to apply to the ministry for immediate approval.

So far, 48 centres have been established and are already in operation in Selangor. - Bernama