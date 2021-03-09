Selangor to implement fully digital parking system by January 2022

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will implement a fully digital parking payment system in collaboration with Smart Selangor Delivery Unit (SSDU) from Jan 1, 2022, while the use of parking coupons or manual payment will cease on Dec 31, 2021.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said however, that the e-parking agent would be provided as an alternative for the public who did not have a smartphone or parking application.

He said that the Selangor government, through its subsidiary, SSDU, had developed and launched a parking application system, Smart Selangor Parking (SSP), which can be downloaded on smartphones, that has been standardised and used in local authorities statewide.

“Currently, we have over 1.5 million registered SSP application users, and by using the SSP application system we can also save a total of 634,994 kg of paper,” he said at a press conference here today.

Apart from that, Ng said the Selangor government would create a hot zone parking method in key areas or areas of public focus, by setting a maximum time limit for each parking session.

“For example, parking in the hot zone parking bays cannot exceed two hours. This method is to provide convenience to other users to get parking spaces in busy and dense areas,” he said adding that thus far, Taipan USJ, Subang Jaya has been identified as a hot zone.

He said that the hot zone parking bays would be given a more suitable and user-friendly name, and would be enforced after the amendment to the Road Transport Order (Car Parking Place Allocation) used by the local authorities in the state was gazetted. — Bernama