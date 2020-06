KUALA LANGAT: The state government will scrutinise the guidelines for barber shops, hair salons and night markets before allowing such businesses to resume operation.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he would hold a meeting with all local authorities (PBTs) in the state to discuss about the matter including the operational aspects of the businesses.

“I will hold a meeting with all PBTs in Selangor on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss about the matter. A briefing was also conducted last week and they (PBTs) have expressed their readiness.

“We want to discuss about the implementation to ensure that all parties comply with the guidelines,” he told reporters after visiting Taman Langat Murni, Bukit Changgang here today.

Amirudin said the guidelines would focus on night market operations as it drew large crowds.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that hair and beauty salons have been allowed to operate from June 10.

Night markets and bazaars were also allowed to reopen beginning June 15.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government would seek clarification from the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) on the increase of rental for trading lots at Pasar Jalan Othman.

“If there is room for review of the decision, I will ask them to do so,” he said.

A group of traders at the market yesterday claimed that the monthly rental had been increased by up to 300% based on the notice issued by MBPJ. — Bernama