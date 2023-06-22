Selangor UMNO denies issuing letter urging Rafizi to resign as economy minister

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor UMNO Liaison Committee has denied issuing a letter or statement urging Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli to step down.

In a statement today posted on its Instagram account, Selangor UMNO said the letter was fake and slanderous against the leadership of the party in the state, stressing that it had never issued a letter or statement regarding the matter.

“Such fake news certainly has an evil agenda to smear the image and reputation of the leadership of the Selangor UMNO Liaison Committee and the Unity Government in the face of the upcoming Selangor state election,“ read the statement.

It said the committee remains committed to strengthening the country’s political stability, adding it welcomes cooperation in the Unity Government and will take strict action against irresponsible parties.-Bernama