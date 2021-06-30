Selangor vaccine programme targets 1.25 million recipients

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has ordered 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from Pharmaniaga Berhad to be administered to 1.25 million recipients to speed up the vaccination process in the state under the Selangor Vaccine Programme (SelVAX).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said 250,000 people in Selangor will be vaccinated for free under the SelVAX Community category, while the SelVAX Industry category, which is the voluntary paid vaccination programme for interested companies, is targeting to vaccinate one million workers, including foreign workers.

He said companies participating in the programme will not be allowed to charge any costs on their workers as stated in the agreement and consent form, and legal action can be taken against employers that violate the agreement.

“SelVAX Industry, which complements the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) at the central level has received encouraging response, and large companies including 99 Speedmart, Ernst & Young, Telekom Malaysia, Touch n Go, EcoWorld and Tropicana are participating in the programme,” he said in a special announcement on the launch of SelVAX on his Facebook page today.

“SelVAX is expected to increase the daily vaccination capacity and is able to reduce the time by about 100 days to achieve the vaccination target of 80 percent of the adult population in Selangor by October this year,” he said.

Amirudin said five mega vaccination centres, six community halls and 15 Selcare clinics along with 1,229 panel clinics will be mobilised under SelVAX to complete the state’s immunisation efforts involving 5,000 medical and non-medical personnel.

“The mega vaccination centres are at the Tropicana Gardens Mall, Kota Damansara; Evo Mall, Bangi; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) Sports Complex, Kelana Jaya; De Palma Hotel, Shah Alam; and Aurora Mall, Bukit Jalil,” he said.

He added that names of vaccine recipients under SelVAX will be cross-checked against that of the Health Ministry to prevent overlapping of vaccination appointments and certifications.

Further details of the programme can be obtained at vax.selangkah.my, or by downloading the SELangkah app or call 1-800-22-6600. — Bernama