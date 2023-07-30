Selangor voters cannot view state election as experiment

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) has advised voters in the state to make the wise choice in choosing candidates from parties aligned to the Unity Government during the state election.

Its chairman, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said BN, together with its partner Pakatan Harapan (PH) offered continued development and a better future to the people of Selangor in line with its position as the ruling coalition at both federal and state levels.

He said Malaysians cannot turn the state election into an experiment and think that the results would not impact the existing federal government.

“Voters cannot allow the state government formed following the state election to be in opposition to the federal government as it would hinder important planned development for Selangor,” he told reporters after officiating the an economic and entrepreneurial forum organised by the office of Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa together with government agencies and non-governmental organisation at SIRIM Berhad headquarters here today.

Megat Zulkarnain, the BN candidate for Gombak Setia, said he was convinced Selangor voters were wise enough to assess the current political situation and realise every vote would determine a brighter future for the state.

He added that the Selangor PH-BN five-year manifesto that is set to be launched tomorrow would promise something that benefits the state and its people, adding that the current development and prosperity enjoyed today was due to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s good administration based on the BN’s previous successes after PH took over the state government in 2008.

“With the combined depth of experience of BN and PH, I’m sure our offer will be better and of more use to the people,” he said. -Bernama