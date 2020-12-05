Selangor wants MKN to review limit on attendance at programme for job seekers

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has called on the National Security Council (MKN) to review the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the number of participants allowed to attend programmes for job-seekers in the state.

Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the limit of up to only 100 participants per day stipulated by MKN was too low and this hampered efforts by the state government to help those who were laid off from work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the “Jelajah Selangor Bekerja” programme organised by the state government offers a total of 18,267 job vacancies by 105 employers.

“We hope MKN will reconsider the SOP on the number of participants to enable more job seekers to attend,” he told reporters at the programme at the Selangor State Secretariat building here, today.

Khairuddin said since the programme was held in Kuala Selangor, Gombak, Hulu Langat and Shah Alam, 187 applicants passed the online interviews, with 42 of them offered jobs and the others told to attend a second interview.

The programme will be continued next year on a bigger scale to quickly resolve the unemployment problem in the state, he added. -Bernama