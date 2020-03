PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) has allocated RM15 million in emergency aid for the welfare for hawkers and small traders in the B40 category.

“The special allocation is for traders and who are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) so they can continue to survive under the measure,“ the board’s CEO, Saipol Yazan M. Yusop said in a statement.

He added that the allocation would also be channelled to meet medical equipment needs in hospitals handling Covid-19 patients as well food aid for Institute of Higher learning students.

Affected parties can apply for the aid begining March 25 by contacting the LZS hotline at 1-300-88-4343 on working days 10am to 3pm.

In the same development, Saipol that the board would bring forward payout date of its Monthly Financial Assistance to March 23 for existing recipients

“Monthly financial aid will usually come in on the 25th day of the month, but this month, it will be brought forward to the 23rd day,“ Saipol said, further clarifying that other forms of assistance would be paid on the usual date.