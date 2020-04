PUTRAJAYA: The decision to temporarily close the Selayang wholesale market from all parties is to ensure that the premises is safe to be visited later.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said unlike the surrounding areas, which is subjected to a 14-day enhanced movement control order (EMCO), the popular market would only be shut down for four days.

“This is to allow us to conduct sanitisation of the market,” he told a press conference, here, today.

“We want to ensure that when it does reopen (on Friday), the premises is safe for all,” he added.

Additionally, Ismail said the Health Ministry would also be required to identify the necessary measures to be taken to ensure suppliers, traders, and customers are free from the Covid-19 virus, when the market starts operation again.

He was asked to comment on concerns raised by various quarters that the closing down of the Selayang wholesale market could cause a supply strain as many traders rely on it for raw supplies.

On Monday, he announced that the areas surrounding the popular wholesale market would be subjected to the EMCO for two weeks, until May 3, after the number of positive Covid-19 cases reached 28 cases, with one death.

However, Ismail Sabri had said then that the market itself would be allowed to continue operations.

This caused massive confusion after traders and suppliers were denied entry, while health experts have also questioned the effectiveness of a lockdown if the market is allowed to remain open.

The Selayang wholesale market has been notorious for having large crowds disregarding social distancing during the MCO period, which started on March 18.