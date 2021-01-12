Self-confidence key to business survival

PETALING JAYA: When Darren Tung parted ways with his kopitiam business associate in late September last year, he was naturally apprehensive about jumping into another business venture right away.

The Covid-19 pandemic was intensifying with rising numbers of cases all over the country, and many players in the food and beverage industry were forced to shut their doors for good.

But thanks to the encouragement from his wife and armed with good business acumen and experience, Tung opened his own food business, called the Tung Tung Eateries, a restaurant that specialises in kuey teow soup.

“It was a bold move and I have my wife to thank for it. We weren’t sure how things were going to pan out because the conditional movement control order kicked in shortly after, but thankfully it has paid off,” he told theSun recently.

Four months into his new venture, Tung already has three staff working for him at his eatery in Bukit Rimau, Shah Alam.

He has advertised his business on food delivery apps such as GrabFood and FoodPanda, and has plans to open more outlets in the future.

To other entrepreneurs, he has this piece of advice: Do not be too hesitant in embarking on a new business, especially if you have a good product.

“If you really want it, then go for it. Sometimes, taking a risk pays off if you believe in yourself,” he said.

The Tung Tung Eateries is one of more than 280,000 new businesses that were registered between March and September last year, far exceeding the 32,469 that shuttered in the same period, according to the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Malaysian Food and Beverages Executives Association president Hisham Tan Abdullah attributed the high number of new businesses sprouting up despite the health and economic crises to savvy entrepreneurs.

“They are quick to remodel their businesses to survive,” he told theSun.

“These entrepreneurs have either merged their businesses with others, or looked at new ways of cutting cost to stay afloat. Some have introduced centralised operations and purchasing,” he said.

“When you do this, you get a better price.

“For instance, many restaurants now rely on software such as mobile phone apps to generate income, so another way of generating sustainable income is by working with tech companies to enhance these apps to suit their business model,” he added.

Hisham said the financial impact on the food and beverage industry has not been as severe as it has on other small-time entrepreneurs.

The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has also thrown a lifeline to people who have lost their jobs by helping them to start businesses using their own resources.

“We help by pointing budding entrepreneurs in the right direction, by directing them to appropriate counselling and credit management agencies,” said MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Bahrin Mansor.

“Our manifesto this year is to take a proactive approach towards helping people who are unemployed,” he said.

Kamarul also lauded the initiative by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to declare the federal territories a free-trade area, opening the way for all residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to conduct their businesses anywhere within the three federal territories until April 15.

“There should be more initiatives like this to help those in need,” he added.