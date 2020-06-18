Self-discipline and higher operation costs a small price to pay

IT may seem like a harmless act when we discard our used masks indiscriminately. We may think that is fine since there is always someone paid to pick up after us.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. As pointed out by a doctor, such lack of civic consciousness could jeopardise the health of others.

Many of us view face or surgical masks as protection, that helps to shield us from the spread of the coronavirus. But it serves more than that.

We could be asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19. By wearing such masks, we don’t put others at risk of infection. So, we wear them to protect ourselves as well as those we come into contact with.

The safest way to get rid of used masks is to put them into plastic bags, seal them and then place the whole package in a rubbish bin.

It is not just the way that we dispose of used masks that is important, but how we behave in an open environment will help to determine how safe all of us will be.

With the loosening of restrictions to enable the economy to reboot, the responsibility of tackling this virus and ensuring there will not be a second wave shifts from the authorities to people individually.

Do we flaunt the relaxing of previously restrictive measures put in place during the containment period? Or do we behave rightly with the health of others in mind as well?

From restaurants to places of worship, it is up to us to determine how much and how prolonged a duration of contact we should have with others.

With the virus stoking fears of a second wave of infections in China, we know that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over.

We are in a Catch-22 situation, where we need to allow commerce to thrive again while ensuring that the easing of movements does not lead to a spread of the virus.

Since commercial outlets are being frequented more by the public, operators could have their frontline staff such as security guards, shop assistants and cashiers tested for Covid-19 at regular intervals.

Service and kitchen staff of eateries should also be subjected to such regular checks. In the case of staff who handle the food, transmission from them is highly probable.

We have to depend on individual and collective responsibility to battle this. Self-discipline and higher operation costs are a small price to pay in this war to save lives and livelihoods.

