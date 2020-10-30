Self-employed individuals allowed to get police permit to cross district/state - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who are self-employed can apply for police permit for movements out of district or state under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the approval letter would facilitate movements and dealings of such individuals at roadblocks.

“So one should go to a police station to obtain the movement approval permit. I understand that they do not have employers, so there is nobody to confirm the companies they are working with. My advice is to go to a police station. This is the easiest approach,” he told a media conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri was commenting on a report involving a hawker who was issued a RM1,000 compound at a roadblock for not having a letter to work from his employer. -Bernama

