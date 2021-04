KUALA TERENGGANU: A self-employed man was ordered to be sent to prison for seven days and fined RM11,500, in default six months jail, by the Sessions Court here today for bribing a policeman.

Judge Dazuki Ali handed down the sentence on Mohd Iskandar Mohd Zain, 41, who pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to him.

He was charged with corruptly giving RM2,300 to Sergeant Major Azizuddin Abd Kudus, who is with the Paka police station in Dungun, as an inducement to not take any action against him, who was then arrested for a drug-related offence.

The offence was committed at the room of the Paka deputy police chief in Dungun last Feb 21.

Mohd Iskandar, represented by lawyer Mohd Hayyatuddin Mohamad, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption CommissionFarah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted. — Bernama