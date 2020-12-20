Selling roti canai amid floods, Covid-19 pandemic

PASIR MAS: An eatery operator in Rantau Panjang, near here, decided to continue his business as usual even though it was inundated under 0.2 meters of water since early yesterday morning.

Mohd Fadli Mat Zain (pix), 45, said that running an eatery during floods was the first experience for him and his wife as he had only set up his business here for about a month.

“Previously, I sell fruits in Tanah Merah but moved here (Rantau Panjang) to run an eatery even though the shop owner had informed me that the water would rise during monsoon season.

“This is my source of income, by selling ‘roti canai’ and other freshly cooked dishes,” he said when met at his shop here, today.

Mohd Fadli said by conducting his business as usual in a flood-hit area had benefited him as he was able to generate more revenue when many outsiders visited his eatery as they came to the area to see the flood situation.

“When I opened the stall at 7 am yesterday, the water from Sungai Golok, located about 200 metres from town, started to overflow into this area and an hour later, combined with heavy rain, water began to enter my shop by then.

“Despite floods, I am imposing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in my shop to control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“The current water level still let me operate my business as usual, but I am taking precautions by keeping important items in high places.

He said if the heavy rains continued and caused the water level to rise further, he would close his shop to move for safety.

“Residents here are used to this kind of flooding every year,” he said, adding the flood situation also benefited him as he generated about RM200 up to RM300 sales daily compared to RM100 to RM200 on a normal day. -Bernama