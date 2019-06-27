Selling treated water to Malacca won’t affect state’s needs: NS MB

SEREMBAN: The sale of treated water to the Malacca state government will not affect water supply requirements in the state, as our dams are 95% full, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the sales volume would depend on Malacca’s requirement and should Negri Sembilan face water supply problem, the sale would be stopped.

“Malacca has been having problems with their dams and is making preparations for the drought season which would affect certain areas this July, August and September,” he told reporters after chairing an exco meeting, here yesterday.

On another note he said the state government has allocated RM1.68 million for the purchase of 15 Toyota Hilux and Mitsubishi Outlander vehicles in efforts to enhance and strengthen enforcement activities.

“The existing vehicles are already worn out and this had affected the enforcement teams’ performance,” he said adding that frequent breakdowns had also caused increase in maintenance costs. - Bernama