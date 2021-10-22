SelVAX for teens to kick off Sunday, 3,416 students to receive jabs - Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said so far, a total of 3,416 students aged between 12 and 17 in the state will receive the Covid-19 vaccination under the Selangor Vaccination programme (SelVAX) for adolescents which will kick off on Sunday (Oct 24).

He said they comprise 1,235 students from Maahad Integrasi Tahfiz Selangor (MITS); 1,181 students from Sekolah Rendah Agama Islam Integrasi (SRAI); and 1,000 students from 50 maahad tahfiz in the state.

He said the vaccine would be administered at the Multipurpose Hall of the Klang Municipal Council in Pandamaran Jaya as well as several other vaccination centres in Port Klang, Tanjung Sepat, Bukit Lanjan and Pandamaran, from 9 am to 5 pm.

“The Adolescent SelVAX programme will use the pre-registration method through voucher codes in the SELangkah mobile application as has been implemented before. To smoothen the vaccination process, schools will be given a special voucher code to enable students to self-register.

“Schools will also be provided with a vaccination consent form to be filled out by the parents prior to getting the jabs,“ he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said the vaccination programme is also open to adolescents who do not attend school whether they are citizens or non-citizens and have yet to receive their vaccine appointment as well as to adult recipients who missed their second dose appointment.

On Oct 7, Amirudin said that the state government would provide 150,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to 75,000 students and adolescents in the state aged between 12 and 17 through cooperation with the Selangor Education Department, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and the Selangor Health Department.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said its Community SelVAX programme will continue at its Selcare clinics beginning Oct 28 and at panel clinics throughout Selangor on Nov 1.-Bernama