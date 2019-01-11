Semenyih assemblyman dies of heart attack

SHAH ALAM: Semenyih state assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, died at Kajang Hospital at 4.45 am today from a heart attack.

Political secretary to Selangor Menteri Besar, Borhan Aman Shah, said Bakhtiar’s remains would be brought to his family home in Batu 19, Jalan Sungai Lalang, Kolam Memancing Teratak Tekala, Semenyih.

“Final funeral rites will be performed after Friday prayers at the Kampung Pasir Mosque, Semenyih, and he will be buried at the Kampung Pasir Muslim Cemetery.

“My condolences to his family, and I pray that Allah blesses his soul, and places him among the righteous,” he said in a statement here today.

In the 14th General Election last May, Bakhtiar from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) defeated candidates from BN, PAS and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) in a four-cornered fight, with a majority of 8,964 votes. He garnered 23, 428 votes.

Bakhtiar was also Hulu Langat Bersatu division head. — Bernama