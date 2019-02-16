Semenyih by-election a big challenging for BN: Shahrir Samad

JOHOR BARU: The Semenyih by-election will not be as easy as the Cameron Highlands by-election for Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery as the current situation favours Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Johor Bahru Umno division chief Tan Sri Shahrir Abd Samad said this by-election is different as Semenyih is located on the fringe of an urban area.

Apart from that, PH is also the government at state and federal levels to give it the strength to understand local issues while in Cameron Highlands PH’s power is only at the federal level while the state government is still under BN.

“Apart from that, BN made a fine move in fielding an Orang Asli in Cameron Highlands who understands the local issues while the PH candidate fumbled on Orang Asli issues.

“But in Semenyih, it is not so easy. It will be a close fight,” he told reporters after an award presentation ceremony for UPSR and PT3 excellent pupils organised by Johor Baru Umno Education Bureau held at Skudai Kanan hall today.

The Umno veteran hoped BN would draft a different and comprehensive strategy to attract the attention of voters.

The Semenyih by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Kuan Chee Heng (Independent) and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).

The by-election on March 2 was held following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor on Jan 11 of a heart attack. — Bernama