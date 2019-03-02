Semenyih by-election: Bersih 2.0 lodges police report

SEMENYIH: Poll watcher Bersih 2.0 has lodged a police report on alleged breach of election regulations during today’s Semenyih state by-election.

Its executive director, Yap Swee Seng, said the report was on the setting up of ‘pondok panas” (voters’ reference booths) near polling centres, bringing voters to polling centres and canvassing.

“These are offences under the Election Offences Act 1954 which we saw at four polling centres,” he told reporters at the Semenyih police station, here today.

He also suggested that the Election Offences Act to be amended to mete out fines on those caught canvassing on polling day.

The Semenyih by-election is a four-cornered contest among Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali; Zakaria Hanafi, of Barisan Nasional; Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, from Parti Sosialis Malaysia, and an independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent PH assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), who died last Jan 11. — Bernama