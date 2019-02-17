Semenyih by-election: PSM candidate declares assets

SEMENYIH: The Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate for the Semenyih state assembly by-election has declared his assets and hoped his three opponents will do the same.

Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul said he was single and stayed with his parents and declared that his nett asset worth was RM15,750.

Nik Aziz Afiq, who runs a masseuse business, disclosed that his assets comprised savings of RM1,000 in a local bank and a Perodua Axia car purchased in 2017.

The 25-year-old also declared that he has a RM19,250 outstanding debt with the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN).

Meanwhile, Nik Aziz Afiq said he was willing to declare his assets every year if he won the Semenyih by-election on March 2.

“It is part of PSM’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and misuse of position for personal gain,” he told reporters after reading the declaration, before starting his campaign at the Semenyih morning market here, today.

Meanwhile, the community activist said he agreed to participate in a debate between the candidates to be organised by Bersih 2.0.

“On the day I was announced as PSM’s candidate, I was contacted by representatives from Bersih 2.0 asking whether I was willing to participate in a debate organised by them and on the nomination day yesterday, I received a written invitation from them (Bersih 2.0), and my answer is that I am ready to take part in the debate,” he said.

According to Nik Aziz Afiq, the debate will be held on Feb 25 at the University of Nottingham Malaysia Semenyih Campus, located about 4km from Semenyih town and it is hoped that all the candidates who are contesting will participate in the debate.

Semenyih state seat by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Nik Aziz Afiq, Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Barisan Nasional’s Zakaria Hanafi and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from Bersatu representing Pakatan Harapan, on Jan 11 after a heart attack. — Bernama