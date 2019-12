KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) to remain closed as it still emits an unpleasant odour with a threshold odour number (TON) of three as of 6.30am today.

The plant was forced to cease its operations on Friday (Dec 20) due to the odour pollution detected in Sungai Semenyih.

The Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said the plant to remain closed until the TON readings reached zero level.

The Indah Water Consortium and related agencies including the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (Luas) were actively carrying out cleaning work, the statement said.

In another development, the Bukit Tampoi LRA which received raw water from Sungai Semenyih, was forced to cease its operations from 3.30pm yesterday, affecting 336,930 accounts in 366 areas.

Among the affected areas in Kuala Langat district are Kampung Bukit Changgang, Kampung Labohan Dagang, Kampung Olak Lempit, Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Bangkong, Bukit Tampoi, Kampung Selangor Dredging, Kampung Sungai Manggis, Kilang ISF Dengkil, Kompleks Perabot Olak Lempit, Pusat Serenti, RRM Bukit Changgang, Telor Datok and Taman Ambar, the statement said.

Other affected areas include Taman Arked, Taman Changgang Jaya, Taman Seri Dagang, Taman Seri Manggis, Taman Seri Telok Datok and Taman Topaz.

“Emergency water supply continues to be provided at the affected areas with priority are given to consumers and critical and emergency premises including hospitals. 11 local service centres are still operating around the clock.

Air Selangor said it expected the recovery period will take some time.

Latest updates would be issued from time to time and Air Selangor has taken necessary action to reduce the impact of disruption to consumers, it said.

Members of the public can also refer to the Air Selangor mobile application or its website at www.airselangor.com for updates pertaining to the water supply disruption. — Bernama