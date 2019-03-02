Semenyih polls begin

SEMENYIH: A total of 24 polling centres, involving 116 streams, opened at 8am today to enable constituents in the Semenyih state to choose their new elected representative.

A total of 53,411 people are eligible to vote in the by-election, being called following the death of incumbent Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), last Jan 11.

The total number of eligible voters is based on the third quarter of the electoral roll for 2018 and updated until Jan 11, 2019, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Semenyih state constituency has 53,520 ordinary voters, with 10 of them having voted through post, leaving 53,411 people eligible to vote today. Early voting was held last Tuesday (Feb 26).

A total of 996 election workers have been deployed at polling centres concerned.

The vote tally centre is at Seri Cempaka Hall, Kajang Municipal Council in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

The EC is expecting about 70% voter turnout in this by-election, with the results expected to be announced before 10pm.

The official campaign period began last Feb 16 and ended at 11.59pm yesterday.

The Semenyih by-election sees a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman Zainali of PH, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and independent candidate, Kuan Chee Heng.

It is the sixth by-election after the 14th General Election held in May last year. Three of them were state-by-election, namely Sungai Kandis on Aug 4 and Balakong and Seri Setia, simultaneously on Sept 8).

The other two were parliamentary by-elections for Port Dickson (Oct 13) and Cameron Highlands (Jan 26). — Bernama