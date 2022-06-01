Semi-nude dance: More arrests will be made

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will make several more arrests in connection with an incident where a group of semi-nude transwomen allegedly danced and set off fireworks at an Aidilfitri event organised in i-City, Shah Alam, on Friday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said that yesterday, the police had arrested some of those involved including the organiser, who is an Instagram celebrity known as ‘Cik Lala’.

“The individual was released on police bail today. However, the police are collecting all the evidence and arrests will be made in stages because some of the dancers had come from other areas,” he said when met by reporters during an Aidilfitri gathering at the Serdang Police Headquarters here tonight.

On Saturday (May 28), the police received a report from the manager of the Joint Management Body (JMB) of i-Soho i-City on activities that tarnished the image of the area as a tourist attraction in Selangor.

Arjunaidi said the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged those with information regarding the case to contact Insp Nur Syuhada at 017-6942736. - Bernama