Semporna kindergarten assault trial fixed for Aug 24-26

TAWAU: The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed Aug 24-26 as trial dates for the case in which six members of a family are accused of assaulting a Kemas kindergarten teacher in Semporna in October last year.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus set the dates after the original trial dates, Mar 23 and 25, had to be postponed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO). Also, the trial will now be heard at the Semporna Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecuting officer, Inspector Jamal Tampak informed the court that the prosecution will be calling 10 witnesses, including three police personnel, to testify in the trial.

On Dec 5, the six, comprising a married couple, three of their children and their nephew were jointly charged with voluntarily causing hurt on Faujiah Piong, 35, using weapons, at the Tabika Kemas Kampung Sungai Buaya in Semporna at 8 am on Oct 21.

The six - Kinnau Ampong, 62, her husband, Abd Wahab L Saad, 65, Elly Zurina Abdul Wahab, 40, Mohd Nasuha Abdul Wahab, 29, Mohd Nizam Afiq Abdul Wahab, 18, and Sufian Maizin, 32, were charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the law, which provides for a jail term of up to three years, a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Mohd Nasuha, Mohd Nizam and Sufian, had also pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, with using criminal force on Faujiah with the intent to outrage her modesty, on the same date, time and location.

The charge carries a maximum 10 years’ jail, a fine or whipping, or any of the two punishments, upon conviction.

Dzul Elmy today also allowed bail for the six to be extended. - Bernama