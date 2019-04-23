Semporna MMEA detain two men for smuggling petrol

SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two men last night in the waters off Pulau Bum Bum near here, after they tried to smuggle out 150 barrels of petrol to the Philippines.

Director of the Semporna Maritime Zone, Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan said the MMEA team was on a routine patrol when it came upon a suspicious-looking cargo boat which was manned by two Filipino men aged 60 and 40 years before detaining it at 8 pm.

“Both men who did not have any valid personal documents escaped after detecting the presence of the security forces.

“However, the enforcement crew gave chase and detained the suspects’ boat, and found 150 barrels of petrol estimated to be worth RM24,500 in it,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that this was the second smuggling case this year after one in February when an attempt to smuggle combustible materials was foiled by the MMEA.

Norrimi said the MMEA will continue to increase patrols and enforcement in the area to curb criminal activities.

He added that the public are urged to cooperate by providing information to the security forces operations centre through the telephone line 089-782619 or MERS 999. — Bernama