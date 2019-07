KOTA KINABALU: A National Registration Department (NRD) officer was among three men detained in Semporna to assist police investigation into a syndicate involved in falsifying identification documents.

Sabah Deputy police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the suspects aged between 30 and 43 were nabbed on July 23 following a report lodged by a 55-year-old man on July 22.

“According to the complainant, he met a man on July 19 who offered to obtain a birth certificate and identity card for him for RM3,500 and RM6,000 respectively.

“Based on the report, police detained a man aged 42 at a secondary school canteen, who then brought police to his house in Kampung Bugaya Semporna,“ he told a media conference here today.

He said police raided a house in Taman Miramas Semporna and another in Kampung Bugaya and made two more arrests involving a Semporna-based NRD Grade 22 officer aged 43 and a man aged 30.

Various documents such as birth registration forms and NRD identity cards, child health record books and 34 fake rubber stamps purportedly of the NRD, Sabah State Islamic Religious Affairs, Semporna Native Court Office, Semporna health clinic, hospital and village head were seized during the raids.

Zaini said the syndicate had been active since early last year.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama