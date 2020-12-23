Senate: 12,964 affordable housing units at various stages in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,964 units of affordable housing (RMM) were at various implementation stages in Sarawak since July 2018 until Sept 30, 2020, the Dewan Negara was told.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said the number comprised 5,037 units at the planning stage, 3,969 under construction and 3,958 completed by three housing agencies involving the federal and state governments, as well as private developers.

“Of the total, the provision of RMM under the ministry is 9,864 units, comprising 3,133 units at the planning stage, 2,895 under construction and 3,836 completed,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 for the ministry today.

He said among the ministry’s plans to build more affordable houses nationwide was by coordinating the RMM through the implementation of programmes and schemes involving the People’s Housing Programme (PPR), Civil Servants Housing Programme (PPAM), Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) housing and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

Meanwhile, Ismail said eight PPR projects comprising 4,140 units of houses had been completed in Sarawak while three others were still going on involving 1,112 units.

For the PPAM, as at last October, two projects comprising 544 units had been completed, three projects were under construction involving 711 units, while two others with 538 units were at the approval stage for building plans and planning, he said.

As of December 2020, two of the three PR1MA projects in Sarawak, namely, Residensi Matang and Residensi Bintawa Riverfront were completed, while Residensi Semenggoh (Phase 1) is under construction and Residensi Semenggoh (Phase 2) at the planning stage.

For the People-Friendly Homes (RMR), Ismail said under Budget 2021, 3,000 units would be built nationwide and offered to applicants on the waiting list, including 488 in Sarawak.

He said 1,633 applications had been approved in Sarawak with 1,438 units completed and 195 units under construction. -Bernama