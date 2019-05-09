Senate passes administration of Islamic Laws FT Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) 2018 bill was approved in Dewan Negara, today.

The amendment among others would enable all religious schools, tahfiz centres and Islamic kindergartens in the Federal Territories to be registered and supervised.

The amendment would also enable the religious council to take legal action including directing the closure of any tahfiz centre, if any problem took place.

The deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh wound up the debate on the bill which was the final motion for the first meeting of Dewan Negara for the second term of the Fourteen Parliament before it was passed with a majority vote.

In the meantime, Dewan Negara deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abd Samad, in his closing speech, said the 11-day sitting had shown the firmness and maturity of the members of the senate in analysing issues related and of interest to the people.

“In fact, we have proven the true potentials of Dewan Negara with what have been done by the members in championing the rights and problems of the people based on adherence to the federal constitution,“ he said.

The sitting was postponed to a date yet to be fixed. — Bernama