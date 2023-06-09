Senate president’s Telegram account hacked

KUALA LUMPUR: The Telegram account of Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been hacked by an irresponsible individual over the past few days.

In a statement today, Wan Junaidi said the matter has been reported to the relevant authorities for further action.

He also reminded the public not to be deceived by calls or messages claiming to be from him, especially those involving financial matters or meeting arrangements.

“For anyone receiving such messages or calls, you can contact my office at 03-26017610 for verification. I’m deeply disappointed by the action of this hacker and hope the public will not easily fall for such scams.

“I would also like to advise the public to be more vigilant about scams through various social media apps and to report the actions of such hackers to the authorities,” he added. -Bernama