Senate: Socso receives over 37,000 applications for ERP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has received 37,901 applications for the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) from employers of 340,252 workers between March 16 and Nov 27, the Senate was told.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Awang Hashim said based on the number of applications, the government has spent about RM211.33 million to assist employers and workers through the ERP.

“The government has introduced various initiatives to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including workers, such as through the ERP as announced in the Economic Stimulus Package.

“This programme has benefitted employers and workers whose income was affected by the pandemic,” he said in reply to Senator Sabani Mat who wanted to know the efforts and successes the ministry has achieved following the announcement of the Economic Stimulus Package.

Awang said during the same period, Socso had also received 77,882 applications from employers representing 782,904 workers for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) in which the government had spent RM239.35 million to benefit the workers.

The government introduced the ERP and PSU when announcing the Economic Stimulus Package on March 16 to assist employers and workers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama