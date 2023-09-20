Senator: Govt should enact anti-discrimination law

KUALA LUMPUR: A senator today proposed the enactment of laws related to discrimination such as the Anti-Discrimination Act to ensure harmony among the community.

Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said further discussions need to be held to ensure that the drafting of the act takes into account the reality of plural society in this country.

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department also suggested that the government deal more firmly with the issue of racial and religious hate speech by introducing an anti-hate speech law.

“Without a specific law, we are worried that these narrow racial and religious issues will continue to be played out which could ultimately divide society. We have to put a stop to it... that’s why we need anti-hate speech law,” he said when debating the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the Dewan Negara.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Dr Hatta Md Ramli suggested that the government establish a foundation or committee related to wakaf land to develop those land and generate the economy of Muslims in this country.

He believes that the establishment of the foundation or committee is able to drive the development of wakaf land, including the 16 per cent that have not been developed as reported in the mid-term review.

“We have quite large wakaf land assets worth billions. With good planning, profits from activities on those lands can be channelled for the welfare of the asnaf group and the local community,“ he said.

Senator Datuk Dr Arman Azha Abu Hanifah suggested that the government relook the use of food technology to ensure the continuity of the country’s food security.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow.-Bernama