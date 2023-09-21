Senator: Govt should improve intellectual property registration process

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been asked to improve the efficiency of the intellectual property (IP) registration process to empower the development of innovation in the business and creative industry.

Senator Susan Chemerai Anding (pix) said inefficient and time-consuming IP registration process contributes to an atmosphere in the creative industry that is not conducive, including to small entrepreneurs wanting to register their respective intellectual property.

“IP plays an important role in driving innovation and creativity of a business as well as the creative industry because registered intellectual property can be an important asset that can drive the strengthening of the ecosystem of both sectors.

“However, presently, the inefficient and time-consuming IP registration process, especially involving trademarks and patents, has made the environment for creative industry and small businesses less conducive,“ she said when debating the motion of 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in the Dewan Negara today.

Trademark and patent certificates can respectively be issued within six months and 20 months from the date of filing, with the granting of the certificate subject to the application having no objections.

Susan said the inefficiency, if not addressed, could constrain the development of IP and the country’s creative industry because owners do not get exclusive rights to their intellectual property.

“To ensure a healthy trade ecosystem and to encourage innovation and creativity of a business, the IP registration process in this country needs to be improved, in line with the government’s desire to improve the efficiency of public service delivery,” she said. -Bernama