Senator Mohamad Ali appointed Dewan Negara deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad has been appointed as the deputy president of the Dewan Negara today.

Mohamad Ali, 56, who is also Melaka Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman, is the sole candidate proposed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The motion of Mohamad Ali’s nomination was brought forth by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, on behalf of the Prime Minister, under Standing Order 5(2) of the Senate.

It was seconded by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya.

The appointment of Mohamad Ali is to replace Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abd Samad whose tenure expired on Nov 22.

Earlier, the motion was challenged by Senator First Admiral (Rtd) Mohamad Ali Imran Abdul Hamid who pointed out Standing Order 2 of the Senate and questioned why the Prime Minister, a non-member of the Senate, was the one who submitted the nomination.

In reply, the Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said the same issue was brought up during his nomination as the Senate president at the last sitting.

“The Prime Minister, either as the leader of the House or as a Minister, under the Standing Order, is considered eligible to submit the nomination. So, the motion is adopted as valid,” he said.

Mohamad Ali, who was appointed as Senator on May 20, later took his oath of office before Rais.

Meanwhile, three other senators also took their oath of office before the Dewan Negara president today.

Dr Nuing Jeluing and Datuk Paul Igai were sworn in after being reappointed for the second term by the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly and Yang di-Pertuan Agong, respectively.

Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hoi, who is the Homeland Solidarity Party secretary-general, on the other hand, was appointed for the first time by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama