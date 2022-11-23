Senator’s claim on Perak Bersatu vying for MB post resolved

IPOH: The Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has accepted an apology from a Member of the Dewan Negara, Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini (pix), over his claim that the party was involved in a tussle with PAS for the position of Menteri Besar and wanted to leave the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Perak Bersatu secretary Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin said Bersatu and PN accepted the apology and described the issue has been resolved.

“I described his statement as very serious accusation against Bersatu and coalition parties in PN but I was moved when he openly apologised for the statement he made.

“He has already apologised to me for an inappropriate statement he made against Bersatu and PN,“ he told Bernama today. - Bernama