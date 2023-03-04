Senator urges govt to continue with My First Home Scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Arman Azha Abu Hanifah has called on the government to continue with the recently abolished My First Home Scheme (SRP) to help the rakyat own their first home.

Following the scheme’s abolishment on April 1, 2023, first-time house buyers would be required to pay a 10 per cent deposit from the property’s price just like all other prospective buyers.

During the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 in the Dewan Negara today, Arman Azha said the SRP scheme should be continued as the rakyat needs programmes like this to be able to own their first home.

Earlier, during the oral question and answer session, Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hin had submitted an additional question requesting the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) to state the steps taken by the government to ensure that the targeted groups have the opportunity to own their first home.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir responded that even with the SRP scheme, the targeted groups could still obtain loans of up to 100 per cent through the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP).

“The SRP has been abolished, but the government’s current focus is on the SJKP to provide financing guarantees of up to RM5 billion this year. Although the SJKP was present, the amount guaranteed was only RM2 billion. Thus, we decided to increase the amount.

“The SJKP is more targeted as it focuses on people without fixed income, such as gig workers, and the amount guaranteed can be up to 100 per cent,” he added.

Financing guarantees through SJKP are expected to benefit up to 20,000 people requiring loans. - Bernama