PETALING JAYA: The action of a drug trafficking syndicate in using courier services to send the banned substance to East Malaysia (Borneo) backfired when three of its members were detained by police yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police also seized 9,304g of various drugs worth RM181,790 in raids at three different locations in the Klang Valley.

All the suspects, including a Vietnamese woman, aged from 24 to 37 years, were detained after a check was conducted at a courier company in Jalan Tandang, here at 3.20pm yesterday.

“Based on information received, we arrested a local man in the Sungai Way area with drugs suspected to be ketamine (1,000g) and Eremine 5 pills (800 pills) (220g) hidden in a modified speaker, at 10pm last night.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of a Vietnamese woman in the Bukit Jalil area, near here with several types of drugs including ketamine, eremin and ecstacy with a total weight of 7,784g,“ he told reporters here today.

Ezanee said the arrest of the two individuals led to the arrest of another man in the Taman Klang Utama area, near here.

“An inspection led to the finding of six packets of transparent plastic suspected to be 300g of syabu. In addition, we confiscated cash in various currencies, jewellery and gold bars worth a total of RM 335,189, ”he said.

Nik Ezanee said he believed some of the syndicate members were still at large and that effort to nab them was underway.

All of them were remanded for seven days starting today to assist with the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama