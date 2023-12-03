Senggarang latest location to be hit by floods in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Senggarang in the district of Batu Pahat has become the latest location in Johor to be hit by floods after it was inundated since last Friday, Batu Pahat District Officer Nasri Md Ali said.

Nasri, who is also the District Disaster Committee chairman, said due to the floods, two temporary relief centres - Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Kadir and SK Senggarang - were opened to provide shelter for 325 victims from 81 families as at 4 pm today.

The number of victims is expected to increase, he told Bernama today.

“Flooding in the area was due to water flow from Segamat, the dam, and clash of tides. The (flood) water level will rise but it will still flow into the sea with the help of five mobile pumps already operating in the area,“ he said.

Nasri said so far, the district had received 23 mobile pumps and were installed by the Irrigation and Drainage Department to drain the water.

At the same time, Nasri said the flood situation in Batu Pahat shows improvement since the Yong Peng area has entered the house-cleaning phase and several PPS in the area have been closed.

However, areas in Seri Medan to Parit Raja remain flooded. - Bernama