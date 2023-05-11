Seniman Diraja Datuk Lat will continue promoting Malaysia’s cultural diversity

KUALA KANGSAR: Seniman Diraja (Royal Artist) Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid, or Lat, will continue promoting the country’s cultural diversity, especially in his birth state, Perak, through works displayed at Galeri Rumah Lat in Batu Gajah.

Lat, when met after being conferred the title of Seniman Diraja at the Istana Iskandariah today, said that he was proud to be able to realise the idea of opening the gallery to display his works, which reflect the diversity of Malaysian society.

“Perak is one of the states we can turn into a visitor’s attraction. Having displayed my comic drawings (at Galeri Rumah Lat) I am very grateful for the very good response. Indeed, I am proud to be able to serve Perak (and the country) because I am from here after all,” he said.

Earlier, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, conferred the Seniman Diraja title on Lat at the investiture ceremony for Perak state awards and medal recipients, in conjunction with the 67th birthday celebration of His Royal Highness today.

On July 8, Sultan Nazrin Shah, when opening the Galeri Rumah Lat in Batu Gajah, announced the conferment of the Seniman Diraja title on Lat, in recognition of the great artist’s role and contribution in introducing Malaysia on the international stage and making the country famous.

Meanwhile, Lat said that the title of Royal Artist reflects the close relationship between the palace and the artistic activities of people like him in this country.

“Not only through comics, all forms of the arts such as music, film and stage acting also reflect our cultural diversity, and all of these are also appreciated by the palace, for which we are really grateful,” he said.

In the meantime, Lat invites visitors to the Galeri Rumah Lat as the admission is still free.

He said admission to the gallery is still free, possibly until the end of this year.

“Even if the admission fee is imposed, I believe it (ticket) will not be expensive,” he said.

On July 8, Galeri Rumah Lat in Silverlake Batu Gajah was officially opened to visitors.-Bernama