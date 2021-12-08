Senior citizen allegedly killed with hoe handle

KANGAR: An elderly man was allegedly struck and killed using the handle of a hoe at a house in Jalan Abi Tok Hashim, here, at 10 pm yesterday.

Kangar district police chief, Supt Wari Kiew said the victim Yeen Baai, 72, was found sprawled outside a room in the house by his younger brother who lived nearby, after a man he identified as ‘Shah’, believed to be drunk, told him to check on the victim as his head was bleeding.

“The brother went to Yeen Baai’s house, 30 metres away, entered, and saw him sprawled on the floor with blood on his head. He also found pieces of a broken hoe handle nearby and called the police,” he said when contacted here today.

Wari said preliminary investigations found that the victim lived alone, while Shah often turned up to ask for a cigarette, and was allowed into the house for a smoke and some company.

“The incident is believed to be caused by the issue of bumming for cigarettes and money by the suspect, a jobless man, who was detained not long after the incident, and admitted to his involvement,” he said.

He added that the suspect, who has several criminal records, had been placed under remand for six days beginning today. — Bernama