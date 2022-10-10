Senior citizen among two men arrested for smuggling liquor in Muar

MUAR: A senior citizen was among two men detained by police on suspicion of smuggling duty not paid contraband liquor worth RM112,218.60 at a premises in Bukit Pasir, here yesterday.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the two suspects, aged 47 and 62, were detained by a Task Force from the Crime Investigation Department of the the Muar Police Headquarters and the Batallion 6 Bakri, General Operations Force (PGA) under Op Kontraban at about 4pm.

“We seized 137 cartons containing 3,288 cans and 55 cartons containing 1,120 bottles of liquor worth RM104,218.60 and a Proton Waja car worth RM8,000,” he said in a statement today.

Raiz said both the suspects would be remanded for five days starting today to assist in investigations under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama