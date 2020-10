SHAH ALAM: A senior citizen was arrested for driving against the traffic flow and causing two accidents here yesterday afternoon.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said in the 5 pm incident today, a 73-year-old local man was found driving against the traffic flow on the Kemuning Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA) heading towards Shah Alam city centre causing accidents at Kilometres (KM) 3.1 and KM 6.6.

“In the first accident at KM 3.1, a 33-year-old motorist was injured when the Honda City he was driving overturned while trying to avoid a Perodua Kelisa driven by the senior citizen while in an accident at KM6.6 a Perodua Myvi collided with the car after failing to swerve on time,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Baharudin added that the suspect was detained for further action and the case was investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

He said initial investigation found that the suspect lost his way while heading to a supermarket in Section 13 Shah Alam and then accidentally drove into LKSA when he realised he did not have a touch & go card.

“The suspect then decide to turn back and drive against traffic to return to his house in Section 8,” he said.

Earlier, a video showing a car being driven against the traffic flow in the city had gone viral on social media and the suspect did not stop despite being told to do so by road users who recorded the act.-Bernama