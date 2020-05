KEPALA BATAS: An elderly woman was beaten to death by her daughter who was believed to be suffering from mental illness following a heated argument at a family home in Lahar Kepar, here last night.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the victim, Loh Foh Mooi, 90, was found bleeding with injuries to her face and hands following a heated exchange with her 53-year-old daughter.

“The victim was said to be in the living room before her unhappy daughter came to the house and a heated argument ensued between the two before the suspect turned off all the lights.

“At the time of the incident, the suspect’s 16-year-old daughter was in the house and heard the commotion including the suspect threatening to kill the elderly woman,” he said here today.

The teenager tried to get out of her room but her mother ordered her to stay in the room before she heard noises and sounds of falling objects, he said.

Noorzainy said the terrified teen then contacted her cousin in Sungai Dua, near here for help because she was worried something had happened to her grandmother and her mother before she escaped through the back door.

“Then the victim’s youngest daughter arrived only to find her in bed and covered in blood,” he said.

She then called the hospital before the medical team arrived and an inspection found that the elderly woman had died.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had a quarrel with her mother because of misunderstandings and that she was also suffering from mental illness and still undergoing psychiatric treatment.

“Following the incident, police seized a helmet and a stick, believed to have been used by the suspect to hit her mother in the incident,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama